Overview

Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Hosp Fdn



Dr. Reddy works at California Cardiovascular Consultants in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.