Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Hosp Fdn
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
We Care Hospice Inc2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 351-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He had checked out and gone away. When my regular doctor called and asked him to come back and examine me, he was gracious and came back immediately. The procedure next week was not rushed. He had a complete team around him. After the procedure he stuck around and made sure all was OK.
About Dr. Thirupathi Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Persian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1992808992
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Hosp Fdn
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Arabic, Hindi, Persian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
