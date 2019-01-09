Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Thirumalairaj Jayakumar MD7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 830, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 995-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my Gastric Bypass in February 2005. I have kept my weight off and have not had any complications that I've heard from so many. I would recommend Dr. Jay to anyone at anytime. Thanks Sir!
About Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tx Heart Inst/St Lukes Hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital
- Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
