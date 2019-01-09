See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Jayakumar works at THIRUMALAIRAJ JAYAKUMAR MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Thirumalairaj Jayakumar MD
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 830, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 995-1202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jayakumar?

    Jan 09, 2019
    I had my Gastric Bypass in February 2005. I have kept my weight off and have not had any complications that I've heard from so many. I would recommend Dr. Jay to anyone at anytime. Thanks Sir!
    Joni in katy, TX — Jan 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jayakumar to family and friends

    Dr. Jayakumar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jayakumar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD.

    About Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619041175
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tx Heart Inst/St Lukes Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayakumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayakumar works at THIRUMALAIRAJ JAYAKUMAR MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jayakumar’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayakumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thirumalairaj Jayakumar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.