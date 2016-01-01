Overview

Dr. Thirumal Dubbaka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent North and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Dubbaka works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas Advanced Heart Failure Program - Infirmary in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.