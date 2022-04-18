Overview

Dr. Thinn Hlaing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hlaing works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.