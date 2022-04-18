Dr. Thinn Hlaing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hlaing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thinn Hlaing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thinn Hlaing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hlaing works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Cardiology - the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Gulf Coast Medical Center13681 Doctors Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-0434
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hlaing?
From front desk staff to Dr. felt very comfortable
About Dr. Thinn Hlaing, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1699976993
Education & Certifications
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hlaing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hlaing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hlaing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hlaing works at
Dr. Hlaing has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlaing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlaing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlaing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlaing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlaing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.