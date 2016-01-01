Overview

Dr. Thinh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Nguyen works at Physicians Medical Group of San Jose in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.