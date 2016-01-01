Dr. Thimmaiah Theethira Ganapathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theethira Ganapathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thimmaiah Theethira Ganapathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thimmaiah Theethira Ganapathi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Mysore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95823 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- Male
- 1225284359
- BIDMC, Boston (Celiac Disease)|Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, India (Neurology)|UCSF Fresno(Gastroenterology)
- Kasturba Medical College, India
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation/Fairview Hospital
- Mysore Medical College, India
- Gastroenterology
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Dr. Theethira Ganapathi works at
Dr. Theethira Ganapathi has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theethira Ganapathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Theethira Ganapathi speaks Hindi and Kannada.
