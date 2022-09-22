Dr. Thikra Kadhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thikra Kadhim, MD
Overview
Dr. Thikra Kadhim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll of Med Methodist Hosp
Dr. Kadhim works at
Locations
Metroplex Hospital2201 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 526-7523
Killeen Family Health and Urgent Care PA4520 E Central Texas Expy Ste 101, Killeen, TX 76543 Directions (254) 200-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All my visits has been excellent! i been seen Dr Kadhim for almost 20 years. Her staff Melissa it’s great! very helpful when I need something. They both wonderful! I won’t change a bit
About Dr. Thikra Kadhim, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1477507077
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med Methodist Hosp
- Scott/White
- Kadjmia Genl Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadhim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadhim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadhim works at
Dr. Kadhim speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadhim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadhim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadhim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadhim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.