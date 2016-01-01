Dr. Thieu Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thieu Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thieu Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
1
Sarasota County Health Dept2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 861-2900
2
Centerplace Health Inc.1900 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 529-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Thieu Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093781486
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.