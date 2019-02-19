Dr. Thierry Lejemtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lejemtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thierry Lejemtel, MD
Overview
Dr. Thierry Lejemtel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Natl Med Pharm-U Caen, Rouen and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Locations
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr lejemtel is very thourough and knowledgeable. although he is very busy will take the time with you to explain what is going on. you can ewven get him to smile which show me he is also sensitive and caring. good to have in your corner.
About Dr. Thierry Lejemtel, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1972619757
Education & Certifications
- Natl Med Pharm-U Caen, Rouen
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lejemtel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lejemtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lejemtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lejemtel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lejemtel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lejemtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lejemtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.