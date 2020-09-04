Dr. Thierry Jacquemin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacquemin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thierry Jacquemin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thierry Jacquemin, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Jacquemin works at
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 364-2124
Medstation Miami Primary Care LLC6701 Sunset Dr Ste 112, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-1511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
South Miami Office7800 Sw 57th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 207-4441
Vior Life & Aesthetic3850 Bird Rd Ste 402B, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 667-1511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
my eyes (honestly it changes your WHOLE face and makes you look so much more awake!) to vitamin cocktails (which are a life cure, if you ask me...especially after traveling and/or partying) to simple routine check ups and every time, I have gotten exceptional service. I have never met a doctor so personable, friendly and knowledgeable. You can feel his positive energy when you enter the clinic and might even hear him laughing with his patients! And to top it off, he speaks multiple languages (English, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, French) and I can speak French to him! He is always available if you have questions and he works longer hours than other doctors I've been to. During COVID and even now, he is even available for video consultations which is amazing and made me feel more at ease during the lockdown. Even now, if you need a consultation and cannot make it to his clinic, you can book a video consultation. No better doctor out there!
About Dr. Thierry Jacquemin, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1750407086
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacquemin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacquemin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacquemin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacquemin works at
Dr. Jacquemin speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacquemin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacquemin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacquemin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacquemin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.