Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD
Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City450 Endo Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 832-8000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Manhattan185 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-7676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hauppauge200 Motor Pkwy, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 952-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My deepest gratitude to Dr. Werner and Dr. Hufnagel. In January I had laser vision correction and cataract removal in my right eye at Stahl. I see better than I have since kindergarten. This was a seamless experience from start to finish and I could not be happier with the results.
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins U
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Loma Linda U at White Meml Med Ctr
- Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine
- Universite De Paris
- Anatomic Pathology and Ophthalmology
