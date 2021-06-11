Overview

Dr. Thiendella Diagne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Diagne works at Dr. Diagne Premiere Ob. Gyn. PA in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.