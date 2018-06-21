Overview

Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Nguyen works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.