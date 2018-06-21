Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Clinics - Metabolic & Bariatrics1231 116th Ave NE Ste 515, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 467-3957Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
On June 15th, I prepared myself for a three hour surgery. Turned out to be much more complicated. The surgery took 8.5 hours. Dr. Nguyen was a class act. He communicated well with me on the phone, and showed up at the hospital. The whole staff is excellent, he's excellent, and I highly recommend anybody who is looking for weight loss surgery to go in this direction. Dr. Nguyen, by far, does everything he can to make his patients feel comfortable in what they are doing.
About Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1801930201
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
