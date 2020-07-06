Overview

Dr. Thien Nguyen, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Potomac Neurology, LLP, Rockville, MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.