Dr. Thien-Giang Bach-Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach-Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thien-Giang Bach-Huynh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thien-Giang Bach-Huynh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Bach-Huynh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Group Pllcthe200 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (571) 634-3636
-
2
H A Rubenstein MD Pcfrank R Crantz MD8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 634-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bach-Huynh?
About Dr. Thien-Giang Bach-Huynh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Vietnamese
- 1881649556
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bach-Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bach-Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bach-Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bach-Huynh works at
Dr. Bach-Huynh has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bach-Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bach-Huynh speaks Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bach-Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach-Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach-Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach-Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.