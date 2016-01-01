Overview

Dr. Thien Do, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Do works at American Executive Health System in Annandale, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.