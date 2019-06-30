Dr. Thien-An Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thien-An Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thien-An Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Cubic Care Inc.905 N Jupiter Rd Ste 160, Richardson, TX 75081 Directions (972) 479-9960
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Nguyen is a wonderful doctor and I'm very happy to have her as my primary care physician. She's very compassionate, caring, patient, and very knowledgeable. She takes the time to listen and answer any questions you may have. She is very easy to talk, a great listener, and offers great support advice. Her office staff is great as well. They take walk-ins as well and I hardly ever have to wait long to be seen.
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Family Practice
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
