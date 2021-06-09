Dr. Win has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thi Win, MD
Overview
Dr. Thi Win, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Win works at
Locations
-
1
South Meadown Medical Group10085 Double R Blvd Ste 120, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Win?
Dr. Win is great. She LISTENS, is efficient, takes me seriously and very reasonable. Responsive. Caring. Brisk and efficient but friendly. I would say that she was a little extra cautious, she made me re-test and re-qualify for my own disease that I've been seen for for 20 years. That was a little irksome. But she's been great overall.
About Dr. Thi Win, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1124480975
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Win accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Win has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Win works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Win. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Win.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Win, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Win appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.