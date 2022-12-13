Overview

Dr. Timothy Do, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They graduated from The University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Do works at HCA Florida First Coast Neurology - Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.