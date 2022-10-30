Overview

Dr. Thi Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Dang works at PMI South Bay Heart & Vascular Center in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.