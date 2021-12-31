Dr. Theron McCormick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theron McCormick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theron McCormick, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. McCormick works at
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Allergy & Immunology8300 Constantin Blvd # 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 374-4325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCormick?
Amazing doctor, great with daughter (10YR), took the time to go over full history and made sure we both understood everything and answered all questions. We probably spent 40 minutes with him, I was happily surprised at the amount of time and detail we got! Couldn't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Theron McCormick, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1649367541
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormick works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.