Dr. Therese Zeman, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Therese Zeman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Zeman works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Naperville in Naperville, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1.
    AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Naperville
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-8776
  2.
    Edward Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Ste B125, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-8776
  3.
    Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 16, 2021
Goes above and beyond.
— Jun 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Therese Zeman, MD
About Dr. Therese Zeman, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174539472
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Loyola U
Residency
  • Loyola U|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • Loyola U, School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Therese Zeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zeman has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

