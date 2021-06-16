Dr. Therese Zeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Therese Zeman, MD
Dr. Therese Zeman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Naperville100 Spalding Dr Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-8776
Edward Medical Group24600 W 127th St Ste B125, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 355-8776
Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3660
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
About Dr. Therese Zeman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174539472
- Loyola U
- Loyola U|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Zeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeman has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeman.
