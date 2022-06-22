Overview

Dr. Therese Tlapek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Tlapek works at Nashville Foot and Ankle Group in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.