Dr. Therese Losi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Therese Losi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Fancy Footwork Podiatry9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 104, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 640-1799
Abrazo Central Campus2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 246-5576
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Removal of ingrown toenail. Dr. Losi is as good as it gets in minimizing the pain of removing an ingrown toenail. A "blocker" shot deadens the entire toe before the procedure.
About Dr. Therese Losi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German
- 1841282811
Dr. Losi speaks German.
