Overview

Dr. Therese Lango, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Russellville Hospital and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Lango works at Tennessee Valley Cardvsclr Ctr in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.