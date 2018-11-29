Dr. Keeling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Therese Keeling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Therese Keeling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Keeling works at
Locations
The Growth Center For Counseling and Wellness4925 Charlestown Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 941-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's AMAZING! I've felt SO comfortable with her since Day 1! She's kind, empathetic, intelligent, & goes above & beyond to help. She doesn't judge & when it comes to medications, she doesn't push the controlled substances - she recommends the 'tried & true' meds that work over time, vs the stuff that is more addictive. If CS meds are needed, she will prescribe them, but even then she starts off with a low dose so her patients aren't zombies or crazy-hyper. She has been a God-send for me!
About Dr. Therese Keeling, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104985605
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville
