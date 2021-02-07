Dr. Therese Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Therese Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Therese Hughes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
-
1
N S U H S P S C - Buffalo Grove650 W Lake Cook Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 432-1558
-
2
Northshore University Health System757 Park Ave W Ste 2800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 234-3860
-
3
Northshore University Health System1000 E Rollins Rd, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Directions (847) 432-1558
-
4
NorthShore Medical Group767 Park Ave W Ste 240, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-1558
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hughes has been my doctor for almost 15 years. She is terrific. She knows her stuff and is very easy to talk to. She always calls about test results and makes herself available when I have health related questions. I would recommend her to anyone. She was terrific when I was pregnant (high risk) and she is terrific for general female health care.
About Dr. Therese Hughes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235150673
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St. Francis Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.