Dr. Therese Hixon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Therese Hixon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Hixon works at
Locations
Foot & Ankle Ctr681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 160, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-0200
Integrative Brain Center1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 202, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 591-0381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Therese Hixon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hixon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hixon works at
Dr. Hixon has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hixon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.