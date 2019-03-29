Dr. Barry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Therese Barry, DO
Overview
Dr. Therese Barry, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Locations
Lacey Family Medicine LLC833 Lacey Rd Ste 6, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 242-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Never a wait when you go and always able to get an appt, very tentative when you speak to her!!
About Dr. Therese Barry, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952359960
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.