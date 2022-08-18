Dr. Theresa Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Woods, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
Indiana University Hlth Arnett2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Iu Health Arnett Westside253 SAGAMORE PKWY W, West Lafayette, IN 47906 Directions (765) 448-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has seen Dr. Woods since she was a young girl. Dr. Woods has been kind, considerate, and caring. The office staff has been helpful and efficient.
About Dr. Theresa Woods, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194784157
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Dr. Woods