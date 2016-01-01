Overview

Dr. Theresa Wiginton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School San Antonio



Dr. Wiginton works at HCM Medical Group in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.