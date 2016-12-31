Dr. Theresa Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Wang, MD
Dr. Theresa Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 204, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 480-4888
- Northside Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Wang and Dr Shih recently performed a bilateral Diep Flap surgery for me. I am very pleased with the results and with the care I have received. They show compassion along with their exceptional skill. I feel blessed to have found them after a failed reconstruction with another surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cencer Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
