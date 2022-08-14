Dr. Theresa Vail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Vail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Vail, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vail works at
Locations
-
1
Theresa M. Vail MD PA606 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5500
-
2
Palestine Regional Medical Center2900 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (615) 920-7335
-
3
Depoo Hospital1200 Kennedy Dr, Key West, FL 33040 Directions (305) 294-5531
Hospital Affiliations
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vail?
Dr Vail is kind, astute, and very knowledgeable. Simply put, she’s excellent.
About Dr. Theresa Vail, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700885605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vail accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vail works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.