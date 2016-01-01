Dr. Theresa Shao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Shao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Shao, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Shao works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Comprehensive Ca325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shao?
About Dr. Theresa Shao, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1134399306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shao works at
Dr. Shao has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.