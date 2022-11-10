Overview

Dr. Theresa Schuerle, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Schuerle works at Associates In Gastroenterology in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.