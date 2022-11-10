Dr. Theresa Schuerle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuerle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Schuerle, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Saint Clair Hospital.
Pittsburgh Office5500 Brooktree Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Schuerle! She listened to my issues and was able to help me resolve my medical issues . She is caring and compassionate !
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Allegheney Gen Hosp
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Schuerle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuerle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuerle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuerle has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuerle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuerle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuerle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuerle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuerle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.