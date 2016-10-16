Dr. Theresa Scholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Scholz, MD
Dr. Theresa Scholz, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Accent Dermatology and Laser Institution400 Indiana St Ste 390, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 463-9600
- 2 5727 Allison St, Arvada, CO 80002 Directions (303) 618-2304
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I found Dr. Scholz to have excellent attention to detail. She is the only doctor I've ever known to actually demonstrate she read the patient questionnaire, and to comment on answers I provided. Dr. Scholz was always very personable and never seemed rushed. No matter how many questions I had, she took the time to answer them in a very thorough manner. I had absolute confidence in her skill and knowledge and recommend her without reservation.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University of Utah
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Dr. Scholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scholz has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.