Overview

Dr. Theresa Schill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Schill works at Mfa Medical Group El Portal in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.