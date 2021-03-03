Overview

Dr. Theresa Rush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Rush works at Audubon Women's Medical Assocs in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.