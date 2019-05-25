Overview

Dr. Theresa Redling, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Redling works at Geriatric Health Center in Livingston, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

