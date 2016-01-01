Overview

Dr. Theresa Randazzo-Burton, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Randazzo-Burton works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , ADHD and-or ADD and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.