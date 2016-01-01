See All Cardiologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Pondok works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway
    1086 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Chest Pain
Carotid Artery Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184823189
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pondok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pondok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pondok works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pondok’s profile.

    Dr. Pondok has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pondok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pondok has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pondok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pondok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pondok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

