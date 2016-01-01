Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pondok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Pondok works at
Locations
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway1086 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theresa Pondok, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184823189
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pondok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pondok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pondok works at
Dr. Pondok has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pondok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pondok speaks Spanish.
Dr. Pondok has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
