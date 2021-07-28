Dr. Theresa Platz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Platz, MD
Dr. Theresa Platz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Office10025 NE 186th St, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 486-9131Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I no longer have white coat syndrome. I am completely confident and happy with the care and attention I receive from my Doctor. Thank you Dr. Platz.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Valley Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Family Practice
Dr. Platz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platz accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Platz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platz.
