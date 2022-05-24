See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (93)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Pazionis works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Rehabilitation
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center
    1275 York Ave # 10H, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 639-7610
  3. 3
    Temple University Physicians Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    3401 N Broad St Bldg 6B # Outpatie, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-2111
  4. 4
    Temple Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at Temple University Hospital - ZONE E BOYER BUILDING
    3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Lymph Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Soft Tissue Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer With Occult Primary Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2022
    Dr. Theresa Panzionis is one of the surgeons at Temple University Boyer Pavilon, and in my opinion, the absolute best back surgeon in Philadelphia, PA.. Dr. Panzionis performed the surgery on my lower back, and I have absolutely no complaints concerning the wonderful job that she performed. Not only is Dr. Panzionis a great surgeon, she's also a doctor who genuinely cares about her patients well being from start to finish, with the most awesome mannerisms, always professional, and a complete joy to have in your presence. If you've been told that you have to have back surgery, and have been putting it off and fearing the worst, or want a second opinion, please consider getting your second opinion from Dr. Panzionis, and consider making her your surgeon, I guarantee, you'll never regret it, to me she's a Godsend. "God Bless You And Your Family Dr. Panzionis, May He Continue To Bless You, To Continue Being A Blessing To Your Patients, Family, And Friends"!
    T. Ruffin — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669871026
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Pazionis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazionis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pazionis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pazionis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pazionis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazionis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazionis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazionis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazionis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazionis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

