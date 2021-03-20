See All Dermatologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Theresa Mattingly, MD

Dermatology
5 (123)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theresa Mattingly, MD is a Dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Mattingly works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit
    3265 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 454-3424
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am -
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Medical Center
    301 N 8th St Ste 3A, Springfield, IL 62701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 20, 2021
    Listens to my concerns
    — Mar 20, 2021
    About Dr. Theresa Mattingly, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1265849053
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Mattingly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattingly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mattingly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattingly has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattingly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattingly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

