Overview

Dr. Theresa Marx-Armile, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Marx-Armile works at Winners Homecare LLC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.