Overview

Dr. Theresa Manaloto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Manaloto works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

