Overview
Dr. Theresa Lindquist, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Locations
Pearly Whites Family Dentistry1296 Commercial St SE Ste 101, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 386-1424Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an 8:30 appointment and got in to see the Doctor on time. The front desk staff was nice and the assistant to the Doctor for the procedure I had was very nice. The procedure took 30-40 minutes and all went very well. I would certainly recommend Dr. Lindquist.
About Dr. Theresa Lindquist, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindquist has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindquist accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindquist.
