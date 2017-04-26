Dr. Theresa Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- TX
- College Station
- Dr. Theresa Krause, MD
Dr. Theresa Krause, MD
Overview
Dr. Theresa Krause, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Krause works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station4401 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infant Care
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Care
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pinworm
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krause?
When I moved to College Station 5 years ago, I asked for pediatrician recommendations within the St. Joseph's network (due to my husband's insurance). Dr. Krause was recommended by several people. On our first visit I saw why. She answered all of my questions (and I ask A LOT of questions)without making me feel like I was bothering her. Anytime I have called with a question, I have always received a call back within the hour. I highly recommend Dr. Krause to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
About Dr. Theresa Krause, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679517825
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krause using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krause works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.