Dr. Theresa Krause, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Theresa Krause, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Krause works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station
    4401 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Fever
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Fever
Otitis Media
Sinusitis

Fever
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 26, 2017
When I moved to College Station 5 years ago, I asked for pediatrician recommendations within the St. Joseph's network (due to my husband's insurance). Dr. Krause was recommended by several people. On our first visit I saw why. She answered all of my questions (and I ask A LOT of questions)without making me feel like I was bothering her. Anytime I have called with a question, I have always received a call back within the hour. I highly recommend Dr. Krause to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
Candace Sampson in College Station, TX — Apr 26, 2017
Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1679517825
Residency
  • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Dr. Theresa Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krause works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Krause’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

