Dr. Theresa Knoepp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Knoepp, MD is a dermatologist in Anderson, SC. Dr. Knoepp completed a residency at Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic. She currently practices at Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy1501 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-0063
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Theresa Knoepp, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1073562690
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoepp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoepp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.