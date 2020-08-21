Overview

Dr. Theresa Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Jones works at Jones Eye Care & Surgery in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.