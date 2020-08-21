Dr. Theresa Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Theresa Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Eye Care and Surgery Inc.12255 De Paul Dr Ste 360, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 739-9293
-
2
Jones Eye Care & Surgery Inc.5301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 102, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-9293
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Great visit. Through exam and explanation. Dr. Jones and her staff deliver a message of confidence.
About Dr. Theresa Jones, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053428771
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Ochsner Med Fdn
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.